MONTREAL (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight game, Real Salt Lake fell behind 1-0 at the half, only to rally with two goals in the second half to pull out a victory.

Justen Glad scored in the 54th minute, while Sergio Cordova provided the game-winner in the 66th, as RSL won at Montreal for the first time ever, 2-1.

“We knew going into the game that we just had to stay the course,” said Glad. “We went into halftime and the halftime speech was just ‘keep doing what we’re doing, keep playing. We’re going to get our chances, and if we stay solid in the back, we’re going to have a shot at this game.’ I’m incredibly proud of the group. We showed a lot of fight out there, and it’s a huge three points.”

RSL had lost its previous four meetings at Montreal.

Djordje Mihailovic gave Montreal a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the first half. Joaquin Torres sent a behind-the-back heel pass to Ahmed Hamdi in the box, and Hamdi fed an uncovered Mihailovic for the strike from just below the penalty spot.

It was Mihailovic’s second opening-minute tally this season. He is the third player in MLS history to accomplish the feat.

Romell Quioto beat Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath in the 16th minute off but was offside, with the goal nullified after video review.

The visitors started to find their game as the half progressed.

In the 21st minute, Justin Meram headed a free kick that rolled wide right of the net, and three minutes later Meram tried to head in a corner that again redirected past the net.

Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza was sharp as Real Salt Lake pushed. In the 28th minute, he got the tip of his hand on the ball for a diving stop on Bobby Wood to deflect it away. He denied Wood again in the 45th minute on a chance right in front.

In the 42nd minute, Meram eyed the equalizer from the top of the box, but his shot sailed over the net.

Real Salt Lake finally connected in the 54th minute when Justen Glad directed a header off a corner by a diving Breza to tie it 1-1.

Cordova nearly put the visitors ahead in the 57th minute, driving down the right side and drawing Breza out of his net, but his shot rolled just past the far post.

Cordova wouldn’t miss on his next attempt, giving Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute when his shot from the right side of the box at the edge of the goal area struck inside the far post for his second career MLS goal.

“Obviously, I was disappointed in the way the game started,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “I think our ability to get in the game and dictate the game I liked on both sides of the ball for large portions of that first half. We got a lot of belief as a group. At halftime I am saying ‘we need to double-down on everything we did in the first half. Not losing that edge but not becoming over emotional.’ We’re not going to win this game in 44 minutes or in the second half, this game is going to go to injury time, and the guys stayed the course and played fantastic.”

“I think we did a tremendous job bouncing back from the first minute,” said midfielder Jasper Löffelsend. “I didn’t feel that we were not confident, but we have to re-watch it. Obviously going down in the first minute is kind of tough, but we did a great job from there. It didn’t take us out of our rhythm. We continued playing out of the back, what we were practicing on over the last couple of weeks. We got more comfortable at that. We had some great chances in the first half and then finally broke the lock in the second half. With the quality we have up top, we were able to score consecutive goals. Great job from the team today.”

RSL (6-3-4) next hosts Houston Saturday night