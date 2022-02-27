HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – While the offense could not generate much of an attack, the defense was up to the challenge, as Real Salt Lake battled the Houston Dynamo to a scoreless draw in the season opener Sunday night.

Zac MacMath earned the clean sheet in goal for RSL, making two saves.

Steve Clark stopped both shots on frame by Real Salt Lake, including a diving save off a shot from Mikael Chang in the 72nd minute to preserve the shutout.

Houston’s best scoring chance came in the 82nd minute when Darwin Quintero’s blast ricocheted off the crossbar.

In his first game since having the interim tag removed, head coach Pablo Mastroeni was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance from the guys,” Mastroeni said. “Real gutsy. They dug deep. They’re pretty dynamic in the attack and they asked a lot of questions of our back three, kind of forced us into a back four or five at times. But again, first game of the season you want to come out with something, especially on the road. Houston is a physical place to play, so I couldn’t be more proud of the effort, the commitment. There were some fine plays that created some opportunities that we thought we might get one there, but we’re really satisfied with the performance.”

Starting defender Aaron Herrera did not play because of a red card he received in the Western Conference Final last year. But Justen Glad, Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva held down the back line to support MacMath in the shutout.

“It was a really good defensive performance,” said MacMath, who recorded his sixth career MLS shutout. “We would have liked to have been a little cleaner on the offensive part of the game, but anytime you go to a place like Houston for the first game of the season and keep a shutout, that is something to be proud of.”

Real Salt Lake returns to Rio Tinto Stadium for its 2022 home opener against Seattle Sounders on Saturday, March 5 at at 4:00 p.m.