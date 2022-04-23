PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – Zac MacMath made five saves and recorded his third shutout of the season, as Real Salt Lake played the Portland Timbers to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

After losing last Sunday to NYCFC 6-0, then losing a U.S. Open Cup match at home against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, RSL was happy just to get a point on the road.

The Timbers out-shot RSL 15-5, and put five shots on frame. But MacMath was up to the task with another clean sheet.

RSL is now winless in its last five matches (0-2-3).

Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, needed only two stops to keep his third clean sheet of the campaign. He did not have one at the MLS level in two previous seasons as a Timbers backup.

While the visitors spent the majority of the night defending, they had arguably the most dangerous chances of the affair.

Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Ruiz struck the left post in the 66th minute on a chance set up by a cross from the right and a skillful layoff from striker Bobby Wood.

Then 10 minutes later, Maikel Chang reached Ruiz’s cross to the back post but sent his first-time volley directly at Ivacic.

Portland manager Giovanni Savarese emptied his bench, sending reserve centerbacks Bill Tuiloma and Dario Zuparic into the attack as late subs to try and win aerial balls.

But little materialized. The Timbers’ best late look came through Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who fired his effort from beyond the penalty area into MacMath’s body for a comfortable stop.

Real Salt Lake (3-2-4) next hosts the L.A. Galaxy Saturday, April 30th at 1:30 p.m.