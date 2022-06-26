SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake remained unbeaten at home, but would have much preferred the full three points Saturday night against Columbus.

RSL played the Crew to a scoreless draw Saturday night as RSL stayed undefeated at Rio Tinto Stadium this year with a 6-0-2 mark.

Zac MacMath had two saves for his seventh shutout of the season as Real Salt Lake moved to 8-4-5 on the season.

The Crew had two of the game’s three shots on goal through 45 minutes despite being saddled by injuries again with their top three scorers absent.

Lucas Zelarayan (four goals), Derrick Etienne Jr. (three) and Erik Hurtado (three) have accounted for 10 of the team’s 18 goals.

Real Salt Lake’s lone attempt on target in the first half was a try by Rubio Rubin in the 8th minute.

The Crew tested MacMath with a long-range effort by Pedro Santos to the upper right corner in the 23rd minute and another long try by James Igbekeme 13 minutes later.

Former Crew forward Justin Meram produced a quality chance for RSL in the 62nd minute when he sent Room diving to his right to stop a drive to the right post.

Sergio Cordova got behind the Crew defense in the 69th minute only to have Room swat the ball off his foot.

Columbus was trying to win consecutive away matches for the first time since wins over Cincinnati and Atlanta in 2019.

This was the eighth consecutive sellout for Real Salt Lake.

That was part of three consecutive home shutouts for RSL, a feat they accomplished Saturday for the first time since then.

Real Salt Lake next plays at Minnesota on Sunday, July 3.