SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Elliott Fall is out, but could Jason Kreis be back in?

After a second consecutive first round MLS playoff exit, Real Salt Lake announced on Friday that general manager Elliot Fall has bee relieved of his duties. Kurt Schmid, the team’s technical director, will be elevated to sporting director and serve as chief soccer officer on an interim basis.

“First, I wish to express the utmost gratitude and appreciation for everything that Elliot accomplished during his 17 years with Real Salt Lake,” team president John Kimball said. “Elliot’s enthusiasm, positivity, eagerness to learn and his overall love of the game imbued each of his various posts over the years with innovation and success. His stewardship of the team during his five years as general manager, steadily guiding us to the postseason despite change and volatility all around us, will never be forgotten.”

When he was promoted in 2019, Fall was the youngest general manager in MLS at 34 years of age.

Assistant general manager and former RSL defender Tony Beltran will assume more responsibilities as a result of the moves.

There are rumblings around the MLS world that former coach and player Jason Kreis may be returning to Real Salt Lake, where he led the team to two MLS Cup appearances and its only title in 2009.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni will return next season, but three of his assistant coaches have been let go. Matt Taylor, Brett Jacobs and Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez will not return next season.

The Athletic is reporting that Real Salt Lake is in advanced talks with Kreis about returning to the club as general manager. Kreis played for RSL in its first two seasons before retiring to become the team’s head coach from 2007-2013. Most recently, Kreis served as an assistant coach with Inter Miami CF before being let go in June.

“Change is always difficult, but the growth and evolution of Real Salt Lake and all theteams that comprise our Club is necessary each and every day,” Kimball said. “As we enter our 20th season of existence, our ambitions demand a renewed approach as we pursue trophies and championships on the field, and seek to further deepen our connections off the pitch. I look forward to working more closely than ever with Kurt, Tony, Pablo and everyone involved as we take RSL and each of our teams to unprecedented heights.”