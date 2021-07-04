Real Salt Lake outshoots LAFC but loses at home, 1-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – LAFC had one shot on goal, and it was the deciding factor in their 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

RSL lead LAFC in possession, shots on goal, shots, and corner kicks but were unable to capitalize on their chances.

Corey Baird made his return to face his old team, he picked up a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Both teams created chances in the first half, LAFC’s Carlos Vela hit the crossbar on a free kick.

RSL couldn’t capitalize on their chances in the first half as the teams went into halftime tied.

“I tried all game to give that final goal. I was getting into some spaces throughout the whole game. First half more from the left hand side. Second half, kind of all over trying to find where the space was and give that killer pass and create that chance,” said Rusnak. “As a team we created very good chances today. Once again we get punished. They created a couple things and one of them went in for them. We didn’t capitalize on the chances we created so it’s frustrating.”

Early in the second half RSL was in attack mode. They created a number of chances but were unable to put any of them in the back of the net.

Albert Rusnak had a great chance in the 56th minute but LAFC’s Tomas Romero made the save.

In the 69th minute, LAFC went on the attack Eddie Segura picked out Jose Cifuentes in the middle of the box and he converted the chance. Their first and only shot on goal ended up being the difference in the match.

“We’re frustrated, especially when we felt we were in control of that game. And it’s been a similar story the last couple of games, like the Houston game, where we’ve had chances but haven’t put them away and then it felt like they had that one chance and they scored it,” said RSL midfielder Nick Besler. “We’re disappointed. It feels like if we can take care of our chances and put them away then we can be on the forefront and unfortunately that didn’t happen tonight. The performance on the field was positive. If we can be in control of the home games, we still have a long season left and hopefully we can turn those kinds of games that we had tonight into wins.”

RSL didn’t stop attacking, their best chance to try and find a draw came in the 72nd minute when Aaron Herrera played Rubio Rubin in on goal, he chipped the keeper but Segura cleared the ball off the line to keep the match level.

RSL is back in action Wednesday, July 7th as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. While this is a road game on the schedule, the match will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium.