Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando joins RSL Academy coaching staff

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando makes a save against the Colorado Rapids during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. After 20 years, GK Nick Rimando plans to step away from MLS. Veteran goalkeeper Nick Rimando is playing out his final season in Major League Soccer after a career that had spanned 20 years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC 4 Sports) – RSL and Major League Soccer Legend Nick Rimando Joins the RSL Academy.

Real Salt Lake and the RSL Academy today announced that the club has hired Rimando, Andrew May, Jamie McGregor and Ronny Charry as coaches for the club’s youth development academy.

“It is with great pride that the Club welcomes Nick to his new role within the organization,” RSL Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran said. “The name Nick Rimando is synonymous with Real Salt Lake, and now, our academy boys will have the opportunity to learn from one of Major League Soccer’s greatest players. Both on the field and beyond, we look forward to all future collaboration with Nick, as we together strive to lead and inspire the soccer culture in Utah.”



Rimando, Major League Soccer’s all-time leader in games played, wins, saves and shutouts. Will join the club as a goalkeeping coach for the RSL Academy and will serve as an official club ambassador, participating in community outreach, partnership and ticketing initiatives for the club during the 2021 season.

In his on-field role, Rimando will work directly in collaboration with coaching and technical staffs from the RSL Academy, Real Monarchs and RSL.

“I’m excited to join the RSL Academy staff to help develop and mentor these young men. Every player has their own journey, and I am looking forward to using my experience to guide and help them reach their goals,” Rimando said. “RSL has been a big part of my life on and off the field. After taking some time off and seeing the direction of the club I’m thrilled to join RSL in an ambassador role. I’m excited to bring that buzz back to RSL Nation and to connect with our fans and build a strong relationship with all of our communities.”

RSL kicks off the 2021 season April 21st, against Minnesota United FC.