Real Salt Lake gets shut out again in 1-0 loss to L.A. Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight game, Real Salt Lake fails the find the back of the net, and gets shut out by the L.A. Galaxy, 1-0.

RSL’s three-game unbeaten streak comes to an end.

Efrain Alvarez scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute, taking a pass from Sacha Klestjan and found the far corner of the net, beating RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

RSL had a few scoring opportunities, but were turned away by Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond, who made four saves to earn the clean sheet.

“​​I think we’re getting good shots and looks,” said RSL head coach Freddy Juarez. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. Scoring is the hardest part of the game. I’ve got to go back and look. I always go back and watch the video, but I can remember two or three clear good chances that are maybe a goal on another night.”

Real Salt Lake was able to generate 15 shots, but once again was not able to finish.

Newly named MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach had a great chance to level the match in stoppage time, but his header was knocked over the crossbar by Bond to preserve the shutout.

LA had far more chances than RSL, and had a goal from Kevin Cabral called off when Cabral was ruled offside in the first half. Samuel Grandsir had a chance for his second goal in as many matches, but his 25th-minute shot sailed over the goal.

“We were pretty solid defensively,” said RSL defender Aaron Herrera. “Obviously they got us on a couple counters but I don’t think I’ve seen anyone score more than two goals on us in one game. It’s frustrating giving up that goal. Just one lapse cost us.”

Since opening the season with a win at Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake is now 0-3-2 on the road.

Argentinian Jonathan Menendez made his first MLS start for Real Salt Lake at forward.

“I think he’s an honest worker which is what we like in modern day footballers,” Juarez said about Menendez. “They’ve got a comfortable face to the game. I think he’s got an exciting technical skill that he can receive between the pockets. But also, he can stretch the game.”

RSL wraps up its three-game road trip Saturday night at Portland at 8:30 MT.