BRONX, New York (ABC4 Sports) – It was simply the biggest blowout in Real Salt Lake history.

Valentin Castellanos recorded his first-ever four-goal performance to lift defending MLS Cup Champion New York City FC to a 6-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Last year’s MLS Golden Boot winner scored two goals off penalty kicks, one from a header off a corner kick, and his final goal on a mishit by RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

RSL trailed 3-0 at the half and never had a chance to get back into the contest.

“I think everything we stand for, we didn’t bring today,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “I think we were too easy to play around. I think we got run down our right side the whole first half, and we just didn’t put up a good competitive battle today. We had a couple of opportunities early on, but again, even on the offensive side, we could have been more proactive. We could have been more determined to get to the goal and shoot more. We just didn’t have it. This is one of those games that you need to dust off quickly and get back on the horse.”

Thiago Andrade scored two goals for NYCFC, helping extend Real Salt Lake’s winless streak to four games (0-2-2).

Tate Schmitt and Jaziel Orozco were both called for penalties inside the box, resulting in two PK goals for Castellanos, who led the league in goals in 2021.

Real Salt Lake has now been outscored 10-0 in its last two trips to the narrow lines of Yankee Stadium.

“The guys are obviously frustrated,” Mastroeni said. “I think anytime you are in a game like that, where passes were a bit too long, a bit too short, we weren’t sharp. A lot of it comes down to confidence. If we start the game off the right way as we did last weekend, we’re buzzing.”

Real Salt Lake falls to 3-2-3 overall on the season. The club will next play a U.S. Open Cup match against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. before returning to MLS play at Portland Saturday, April 23rd.