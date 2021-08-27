Real Salt Lake parts ways with head coach Freddy Juarez

Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez signals to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Freddy Juarez is out as Real Salt Lake’s head coach.

The club made the announcement Friday. Assistant coach Pablo Mastroeni will take over as the interim coach and the search for a new head coach begins.

Juarez has reportedly left the team to become as assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders. Juarez may have seen the writing on the wall as far as his future with RSL, as the club had a team option on his contract in 2022. Former Real Salt Lake executives Garth Lagerwey and Craig Waibel both work for Seattle.

Sources: Freddy Juarez is leaving RSL to join the Seattle Sounders as an assistant.



Seattle just lost two assistant coaches Gonzalo Pineda and Djimi Traore. Juarez was out of contract at the end of this year, RSL had option on him for 2022. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 27, 2021

Juarez has been the head coach of RSL since August of 2019, when Mike Petke was fired for making insensitive remarks.

Juarez helped lead RSL to a third-place finish in the Western Conference and a berth in the Western Conference Semifinals. On December 3, 2020, Juarez was named the Head Coach of Real Salt Lake to become the fifth head coach in the team history.

In 55 games as head coach, Juarez has a record of 18-23-14, including a 7-7-6 record this season. RSL is currently above the playoff line in the Western Conference in sixth place. The top seven teams make the postseason.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to grow with Freddy in this organization over the last 11 years,” said RSL general manager Eliot Fall in a statement. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to share this experience with him. We are a better Club for the contributions Freddy has made, he leaves Real Salt Lake with a legacy that we will appreciate for years to come. He is an extremely talented coach who will bring passion and expertise to his next opportunity.

“Today we immediately begin an exhaustive search for the right person to lead our Club to our desired and expected levels of success. With our combination of talent, infrastructure, commitment to development, and the local relevance thanks to our incredible fan base, we are uniquely positioned to usher in a new era of growth and success for Real Salt Lake and the Utah sports community.”

Juarez joined the RSL organization in 2010, and became the first head coach of the Real Monarchs from 2014-16 before joining Petke’s staff with Real Salt Lake.

Mastroeni, a 5-time MLS All-Star as a player, was the head coach of the Colorado Rapids from 2014-2017, compiling a record of 43-58-35. He was an assistant with the Houston Dynamo in 2020 before joining RSL as an assistant this season.

In 2016, Mastroeni led Colorado to the team’s all-time best record, finishing second in the Western Conference at 15-6-13, and advancing to the Western Conference Final.

“Despite only joining us prior to this season, Pablo Mastroeni knows our roster more intimately than anyone,” Fall said. “He is the ideal person to take the reins right now and continue our push for a playoff berth. We have the utmost confidence in his ability to maximize the talent on our roster in the short term.”

Real Salt Lake’s next game is Sunday night at Vancouver.

