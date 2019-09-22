Real Salt Lake earns a point in scoreless draw at New England

Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird, right, is defended by New England Revolution defender Antonio Mlinar Delamea, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (ABC4 Sports) – Matt Turner and Andrew Putna had three saves each and the New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake came up scoreless in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Revolution (10-10-11) outshot Real Salt Lake (14-12-5) 23 to 9. Both teams had three shots on goal.

New England drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Real Salt Lake drew just one corner kick, committed six fouls and was given one yellow card.

RSL is now in the 5th place in the Western Conference with three games remaining.

“Super proud, super proud. Backline was so good,” said interim head coach Freddy Juarez. “[Andrew] Putna was great. Marcelo [Silva] was great. The whole backline; the whole team was. We asked them to keep the discipline. There’s always going to be some flurries that come on you late in the game; sometimes during the match. We handled them well. At times, maybe a little lucky. At times, our energy and our commitment kept them from taking clear, open shots. So, we’re happy. That’s what we came for. [We] get a point, try and sneak a win, and the guys stuck to the plan. We got something out of it.”

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution visit the Timbers, and Real Salt Lake hosts the Galaxy.