FRISCO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – A loss would have been devastating to Real Salt Lake’s chances of hosting a first round MLS playoff game. But a draw kept RSL’s hopes alive.

Anderson Julio headed home a perfectly placed pass from Aaron Herrera in the 69th minute, as Real Salt Lake earned a point on the road with a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas Saturday night.

“We had a great boost of energy,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni about the second half performance. “I’m super satisfied with the point. But I felt like we were really close to taking all three point. But I felt like the performance was really good.”

RSL fell in an early hole as Alan Velasco beat Zac MacMath to the near corner of the net in the 7th minute, as FC Dallas took a 1-0 lead into the half.

Real started to build some momentum in the second half, as Julio had a clear shot on goal, only to be turned away by FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Pablo Ruiz almost found the equalizer off a free kick, but Paes got a touch on the ball and deflected it off the crossbar.

Finally in the 69th minute, RSL broke through. A crossing pass into the box by Aaron Herrera found the head of the leaping Julio, who outjumped a Dallas defender and deftly directed the header just inside the right post.

“Anderson made a good play, obviously it was a great header,” said Herrera, who recorded his second assist of the season. “It takes someone on the other end to put in the net for me. The lack of assists for me [this season] isn’t for the lack of service or lack of quality of service.”

Despite the draw, RSL (10-8-9) fell to sixth place in the Western Conference with seven matches remaining. The top four teams earn a first round home playoff game. Real Salt Lake trails FC Dallas by four points for the fourth spot in the West.

Real Salt Lake will next host Minnesota United FC Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.