Real Salt Lake drops second leg of Rocky Mountain Cup, 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s two game winning streak has come to an end.

It looked like Real Salt Lake was going to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup after a 51st minute goal from Albert Rusnak.

But the Colorado Rapids had different plans, they scored two headers seven minutes apart, to beat RSL in Colorado 2-1.

“All of us are so frustrated because we played very well. We played a great game, unfortunately we turned off in two moments when they scored the goals,” said midfielder Damir Kreilach. “But the opportunities created, the way we played, the way we fought, our mentality was great. We are frustrated, but from this game we have to learn and take some positives moving forward.”

RSL and Colorado played an even match, RSL had 17 shots with 6 on frame with Colorado shooting 15 times, with 7 on goal.

After going up 1-0 on Rusnak’s goal, Colorado leveled the match in the 64th minute when Diego Rubin beat Andrew Putna to level the match at 1.

Just seven minutes later and RSL found itself a goal behind. This time on a header from Mark Anthony-Kaye the Rapids took the 2-1 lead.

“I felt like we were the better team. We were controlling the game all throughout the first half. We had a goal disallowed, but we had clear chances and we were looking to score. It’s tough going on the road and being up 1-0 and then giving up three points,” said forward Rubio Rubin. “I think it’s one of the best games that we’ve played so far this season. As much as it hurts, we have to look at the positives and we are at a great place right now in the table.”

RSL had hope when Kreilach earned a penalty kick but after a video review he was determined to be in an offside position before the foul in the 81st minute.

Real Salt Lake will now head to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, August 29.