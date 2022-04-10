SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake was looking to keep the momentum going at home, coming into the game against Toronto FC, RSL was unbeaten at home.

Seven minutes into the game, it looked like RSL was going to take control of the match. Justin Meram, in his 300th regular season appearance, opened up the scoring with an outside the box strike.

Toronto answered right back just two minutes later, Jacob Shaffelburg ran up the left side of the Real Salt Lake defense, picking out a cross and finding Kobi Thompson who put away the opportunity leveling the match at 1-1.

RSL Captain Damir Kreilach was back in the starting lineup for the first time since February, 27th, and he put Real up 2-1 in the 43rd minute. He Chested a cross down from Maikel Change and put it in the back of the net giving RSL the lead going into the half.

RSL continued to attack in the second half but couldn’t find the third goal.

Then, on a fluky play where Zac Macmath tried to throw it to Kreilach, Jayden Nelson won the ball away, saw Macmath off his line and launched a shot from way outside the box leveling the match at 2-2.

“I think it was one of our best performances of the year, and to really lose 2 points, a bit disheartening but I thought the performance was really good,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “I thought we created a lot of really good opportunities to score, and we just didn’t get the next one. Overall, really pleased with the performance.”

The play would go to the Video Assistant Review, where the goal was upheld.

“It’s disappointing obviously to drop points at home, with a lead like that with the chances we created,” said Macmath. “To give up the 2nd goal like that, it stings right now, but it’s a good point and something to build on going into next week.”

RSL had a couple of chances in stoppage time, which they couldn’t turn into a goal, ultimately settling for the 2-2 draw and keeping the undefeated record at home alive.

RSL is back on the road Sunday, April 17th at the reigning MLS Cup Champions. New York City FC.