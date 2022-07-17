July 17, 2022, Sandy, UT:MLS. Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Byerly)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After going a full month without a victory, Real Salt Lake dominated Sporting Kansas City Sunday night at Rio Tinto Stadium, ending a four-match winless streak with a 3-0 victory.

RSL remains unbeaten at home this season, improving to 7-0-3.

Sergio Cordova, Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino each scored second-half goals as RSL won for the first time since June 18.

“I just spoke to the guys, and in the last couple games, the one thing that we didn’t lack was belief, that mentality,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “The results didn’t go our way against Colorado. We gave up two soft ones, but fought our way back against Atlanta. When you eliminate those mistakes, it inspires you, it’s a contagion to the positive. The guys today may have played their most complete performance of the season, which is not easy to do after the last four results that haven’t gone our way. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys to really believe, dig in, and put forth a great performance.”

With the victory, RSL climbs into third place in the Western Conference. Zac MacMath earned his eighth clean sheet of the season.

After a scoreless first half in which RSL outshot SKC 10-3, the floodgates opened in the second half for the home team.

Andrew Brody’s crossing pass was headed in by Sergio Cordova in the 50th minute to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

Roger Espinoza was sent off with a straight red card after a studs-up tackle on Jasper Loeffelsend, and SKC had to play with 10 men the rest of the way.

RSL took advantage right away as Ruiz threaded a left footer from the top of the box inside the far post in the 64th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.

“I’m feeling very good and I’m just happy about being in this moment,” Ruiz said. “I haven’t played my best in these last two games and I knew I had to play better today. I’m just so happy we got the win.”

Savarino added his fourth goal of the season in the 71st minute. Justin Meram sent a cross to Savarino, who was unmarked in the 6-yard box. He sent home a point-blank header for his fourth goal of the season tying Cordova for the team lead.

Real Salt Lake finished with a 19-6 advantage in total shots, including 10-1 in shots on frame.

“We all knew, we were all on the same page and knew what we had to do,” said defender Justen Glad. “Obviously, it’s been a tough month for us, but coming back home and when we haven’t gotten a result in a while, we dropped points at home. Everyone in our locker room knew what we had to do. We knew we were going to have to bring that energy, and that’s what we did.”

Meram joins the 50-50 club, now with 51 goals and 50 career assists. Meram is the fourth active MLS player to achieve that accomplishment, and 24th in MLS history.

After producing two assists tonight, @realsaltlake's Justin Meram became the fourth active player to total at least 50 goals and 50 assists in his @MLS career, joining Diego Fagúndez, Kei Kamara and Fredy Montero. pic.twitter.com/0RmLWDOtdh — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 18, 2022

RSL next hosts FC Dallas Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.