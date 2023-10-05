HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake is officially headed to the MLS playoffs.

With three regular-season contests remaining, Real Salt Lake (13-11-7, 46 pts., 4th West) has clinched a postseason berth into the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, mathematically qualifying courtesy of tonight’s 5-1 Minnesota loss at LAFC.

RSL is currently in the second seed in the Western Conference.

This year’s MLS Cup Playoffs kick off with the Wild Card Round on Oct. 25/26, with a new “Best-of-Three” Round One series kicking off on Sat., Oct. 28 and running through the weekend of Nov. 12.

Following the November FIFA break, the Conference Semifinals (Nov. 26 weekend), Conference Finals (Dec. 2 weekend) and MLS Cup 2023 (Sat., Dec. 9) will determine this season’s MLS Cup Champion and any remaining 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup berths.

RSL continues its 2023 season Saturday night in Sandy at America First Field, welcoming rival Sporting Kansas City (10-14-8, 38 pts., 10th West) for the Club’s final 2023 MLS regular season home contest.

Real Salt Lake concludes the regular season with road games at the L.A. Galaxy and Colorado.