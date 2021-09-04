Real Salt Lake bounces back at home, beats FC Dallas

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Interim Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni got his first win as Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 3-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL snapped a two-match losing streak keeping them above the playoff line, in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Throughout the match, Real Salt Lake peppered the FC Dallas defense with chance after chance.

RSL finished the game with 25 shots, 12 of those on target, FC Dallas managed 14 shots with two on frame.

“We got on top of the game, controlled the ball on both sides and dictated the way we wanted the game to be,” said Mastroeni. “The tempo was really high. Something we stressed during the week was making these guys run towards their own goal and play forward. I thought when we won the ball we played forward and created some really good opportunities.”

FC Dallas opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Franco Jara split two RSL defenders and beat Andrew Putna to give Dallas the lead.

RSL’s first half chances kept coming and they finally buried one, Aaron Herrera sent in a cross and found Justen Glad who headed the ball home tying the match up going into halftime.

It didn’t take long for Real Salt Lake to find its second goal.

In the 54th minute Noah Powder’s deflected shot was parried right into the path of Johnathan Menendez, he buried the rebound scoring his first MLS goal and giving RSL the 2-1 lead.

Then in the 72nd minute RSL found a third, Menendez found Albert Rusnak at the top of the penalty box and his shot just snuck under Phelipe.

“In the second half it felt like we were putting a lot more pressure in terms of we weren’t allowing them to build out and have lots of possession with the ball which led to us winning balls higher up the field giving us greater chances,” said Rusnak. “We created a lot of chances today. We scored three goals and if we would’ve been a little more clinical we could have had more, but three was enough for these three points.”

Down two goals with 10 minutes to go, FC Dallas found its second goal through Jesus Ferreira, off a RSL turnover he faked out a couple of RSL defenders and scored.

But it wasn’t enough as Real Salt Lake held on to win its fourth straight game at Rio Tinto Stadium, defeating FC Dallas 3-2.

Coming up for RSL, they will travel to Los Angeles to play LAFC, on September 12th.