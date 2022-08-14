SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – It had been nearly three months since Real Salt Lake has won a road game. But thanks to Jefferson Savarino and Andrew Brody, RSL is coming home from Seattle with the full three points.

Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1.

With the win, RSL solidified its hold on fifth place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with nine games remaining. Real Salt Lake trails Minnesota by one point for fourth place.

“I’m just proud of the group first and foremost,” said Brody, who scored his second goal of the season. “I think that’s a massive three points for us on the road in a tough atmosphere.”

Sergio Córdova scored on a counterattack in the 32nd minute, with an assist from Savarino, to give RSL a 1-0 lead. Córdova’s first shot on the breakaway was stopped at the center of the goal, but he got another shot off the rebound and knocked the ball into the bottom left corner.

Córdova now leads Real Salt Lake with six goals this season.

Seattle midfielder Albert Rusnak, a former RSL captain, scored an equalizer in the 62nd minute, with a shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Nicolas Lodeiro assisted.

The Sounders outshot RSL 15-8, while winning the possession battle 69 percent to 31.

This was RSL’s first trip to Seattle since upsetting the Sounders in the MLS Playoffs last season in penalty kicks.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match coming to Seattle,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “But I think we conjured up some of last year’s playoff magic mentality. It was grit and determination. I think it was a fantastic performance by the guys that started and the guys that came in. It was just an all-around fantastic performance by the guys tonight.”

Zac MacMath saved two of the three shots he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved one of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

Seattle appeared to take an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Raul Ruidiaz, but after video review, the goal was nullified on an offside call.

This was Real Salt Lake’s first road win since beating Montreal on May 22nd.

“We’ve got to keep building on this,” Brody said. “We’ve got to push on from this. This is something that can get the momentum going to see us out the rest of the season.”

RSL next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, where it will try to snap a 2-game losing streak.