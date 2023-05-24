COMMERCE CITY, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – For the second time in four days, Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids, and RSL is now moving on to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in ten years.

Jefferson Savarino scored the only goal of game on a 30-foot blast into the corner of the net in the 30th minute to give RSL the victory.

Gavin Beavers made three saves in goal for the clean sheet for RSL.

This is the furthest Real Salt Lake has advanced in the U.S. Open Cup since it made the finals in 2013.

Real Salt Lake defeated Colorado last Saturday as well, 3-2.

RSL dodged a bullet in the first half when Colorado’s Sam Nicholson’s shot hit the crossbar. Mikael Chang almost gave Real a two-goal lead early in the second half when his header bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake will host the L.A. Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 8 the first week of June.

Real Salt Lake has now defeated Las Vegas, Portland and Colorado in the U.S. Open Cup this season, after getting eliminated in the first round in the past four years.

RSL returns to MLS play Saturday at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m.