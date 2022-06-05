SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Saying that the Jazz “need a new voice,” Quin Snyder has resigned after eight seasons at the helm of the Utah Jazz.

Snyder leaves the Jazz as the second-winningest coach in franchise history, behind only Jerry Sloan.

Snyder led the Jazz to the NBA playoffs in each of the last six seasons, but failed to get out of the second round. The Jazz lost in six games in the first round to Dallas this past season.

Snyder had two seasons remaining on his contract, but was unable to negotiate an extension with the Jazz.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” said Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.”

Snyder released the following statement:

“I am incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City. I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley. They represent the Utah Jazz in every good way and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah. It has also been an honor working with the entire ownership group, Mike, Ryan, Dwyane and others. Danny and Justin are providing strong leadership and I greatly appreciate their efforts and working with them.”

“At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision. I greatly respect and appreciate Ryan, Danny and Justin’s discussions regarding moving forward together, I just know it is time. I am forever appreciative of all the players, coaches, partners, and people I have worked with at the Jazz. Your sacrifice, your kinship have made this an incredible and special experience. Amy and I are so grateful for our time here as it has been just a tremendous place to raise our family. Thank you to our always supportive and passionate fans. We only want the best for you and to see you raise a championship banner.”

The Jazz will be looking for its sixth head coach in Utah Jazz history.

According to an ESPN report, Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.”

Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” according to the report.

Over the past six seasons, Snyder led the Jazz to a 294-178 (.623) record, which was the third-best winning percentage in the NBA and best in the Western Conference during that span.

In 2020-21 he led the Jazz to the best record in the NBA (52-20, .722) and the highest winning percentage in Jazz history, on his way to being named Head Coach of Team LeBron at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. In 2017-18, Snyder was the runner-up in NBA Coach of the Year voting.

He was named Western Conference Coach of the Month four times during his time with the Jazz.

After inheriting a franchise coming off a 25-57 season, Snyder played a prominent role in Utah becoming a perennial playoff team. The six-year playoff streak is the longest active streak in the Western Conference.

Among potential replacements for Snyder are Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin are also considered to be potential candidates.

This is the first of what could be many shoes to drop this summer, as the Jazz could end up breaking up the team by trading one of its two All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert. Point guard Mike Conley could also end up being traded.