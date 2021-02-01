Quin Snyder named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After leading the Utah Jazz to a 15-5 record to start the season, Quin Snyder has been named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December/January.

This is Snyder’s second career Coach of the Month award, previously garnering the accolade for games played in March and April of 2017-18.

Snyder has led the Jazz to the second-best record in the NBA behind only the Los Angeles Clippers (16-5). The Jazz posted an NBA season-best 11-game winning streak from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29. The streak marked the eighth time in team history that the Jazz have won 11-straight games and is the second such streak during Snyder’s tenure as head coach (Jan. 24, 2018 – Feb. 14, 2018).

During the month of January, the team set an NBA record for the most threes ever made in a calendar month, knocking down 285 three-point field goals during the month. The team currently leads the NBA in threes made per contest (17.0) and rebounds per game (49.4). Utah has connected on 15 threes in 10-straight games, which ties an NBA record, also knocking down a franchise-record 25 threes in a 131-118 win at Milwaukee on Jan. 8

Snyder is the third coach in Jazz history to win multiple Coach of the Month honors, along with Frank Layden (twice) and Jerry Sloan (10 times).

He shares the honor with Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers, who was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.