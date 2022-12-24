PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One day after Jaren Hall announced he is leaving for the NFL, BYU has found his replacement.

Former Pittsburgh and USC star Kedon Slovis announced he is transferring to BYU for his fifth and final season of college football.

If he wins the starting job, Slovis gives the Cougars stability and experience at quarterback as it moves into the Big 12 Conference.

Slovis will enroll at BYU next month and participate in spring practice.

“We are pleased to announce Kedon Slovis will be joining our football program,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “He’s an extremely talented quarterback with a wealth of experience as a successful starter at the Power 5 level. We are excited that Kedon has chosen to conclude his college career at BYU.”

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yg0Sa4rXP6 — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) December 24, 2022

“Kedon is an effortless passer, great leader and one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “I’ve enjoyed watching his calm demeanor. He is always poised, never too high or too low. I have been so impressed with his methodical approach to this decision to come to BYU. I can’t wait for him to join us in January.”

Slovis began his career at USC, where he completed 70% of his passes. His best season came in 2019 when he won the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. That season, Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while completing 71.9% of his passes.

Slovis was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 First Team, AP All-Pac-12 First Team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team.

In six games in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns. But in 2021, Slovis was slowed by injuries and was eventually replaced by former Corner Canyon High star Jaxson Dart.

Slovis then transferred to Pittsburgh for the 2022 season, where he had his worst statistical season. Slovis threw for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pitt won its first four games of the season, but lost four of its last seven.

Slovis has completed 836 of 1,268 passes in his career for a completion percentage of 65.9 percent. He has thrown for 68 career touchdowns and 9,973 career passing yards, which ranks No. 13 among active quarterbacks in the FBS.

The Cougars went 8-5 this season, a slip from back-to-back double-digit win seasons in part because of a porous defense. BYU shook up its defensive staff in the offseason, hiring Weber State head coach Jay Hill, as a way to solidify the program as it heads to the Big 12.

BYU won four consecutive games to end the season in 2022. That included a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl and wins over Boise State and Stanford.

Hall started every game for the Cougars except the bowl game, when freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters stepped in and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdowns to lead BYU to victory.

Maiava-Peters, Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan and Utah transfer Nick Billoups are also on the roster, although that may change with the addition of Slovis.

They open the 2023 season with back-to-back home games against Sam Houston and Southern Utah.