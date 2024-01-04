PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It looks like BYU found its new starting quarterback via the transfer portal again.

Former Baylor and South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced on social media that he will play his final year of college football at BYU next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerry Bohanon Jr (@g.bohanon) Bohanon spent four seasons at Baylor form 2018-2021, but didn’t become the starter until 2021, when he threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns in leading the Bears to a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss.

He faced BYU that year in Waco, where he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 Bears win.

But when Baylor named Blake Shapen the starter in 2022, Bohanon transferred to South Florida. Bohanon started the first seven games for the Bulls, throwing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Bohanon threw a pick-6 against BYU that season in a 50-21 loss to the Cougars.

Bohanon did not play at all in 2023 due to the injury, but is headed to Provo for a seventh season of college football.

For his career, Bohanon has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,464 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,000 yards in his career with 15 touchdowns.

Bohanon is expected to compete with Jake Retzlaff for the starting quarterback last year. Retlzaff took over for the injured Kedon Slovis at the end of the 2023 season.

Slovis transferred to BYU last year from Pittsburgh and took over the starting job. The Cougars finished 5-7 this past season, missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017.