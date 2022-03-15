PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua both had brothers on the team last season, but no longer.

Samson Nacua graduated, while Baylor Romney decided to leave football altogether.

So, does that make Puka and Gunner honorary brothers?

“It really does,” Gunner said. “Me and Puka, we had a really good relationship last season. Both of us losing our brothers off the team this year, then both of us playing a huge role at receivers last year, it’s been awesome competing with him.”

“I think that’s how it works,” added Nacua. “Our lockers are right next to each other too. We spend a lot of time with each other and always try to figure out how to benefit each other and how to make the team better. He’s been a leader on the team, and we’re coming back as vets now. So, it’s super exciting.”

Romney probably could have bolted for the NFL at the end of last year, but after battling through various injuries, he has some unfinished business in Provo.

“Playing in the NFL has been my lifelong dream,” said Romney, who missed five games last season, but still had 34 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns. “It’s been my goal ever since I was a little kid. But it’s a big decision. There were a lot of factors going into it. I just decided that it was better to come back to college, get my degree, and have another year of development.”

Romney’s main goal this off-season is to get stronger so he can stay healthy in 2022.

“That’s been a thing throughout my career that has really plagued me is injuries,” Romney said. “So I’m listening to my body, trying to maintain the best health that I can going into the season.”

Nobody was happier to see Romney return than Nacua, who came on strong at the end of last year to lead the Cougars in receiving yards and touchdowns.

“It’s great to have #18 back with me,” said Nacua, who had 43 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns. “It’ll be fun. We’re going to make the defense choose a side. They’re not going to be able to play us, so I’m super excited.”

Nacua has slimmed down this spring, hoping to develop more breakaway speed.

“Definitely getting faster and stay injury-free,” Nacua said about his goals this spring. “I know we play the most physical game out there, but the muscle pulls and strained hamstrings that I had to deal with last year, try to avoid those. I’m trying to stay hydrated, be more flexible, and I think that’s happened as I’ve lost some weight.”

Both receivers have spent spring practice continuing to develop a strong chemistry with quarterback Jaren Hall.

“Having a good connection with Jaren, I know we’re going to be a really good team this year,” Romney said.

“I think the more time we spend outside of football together, just hanging out,” Nacua said. “We’ve done some bowling events, play video games like Call of Duty together. So we’re getting on the same page. He’s a dad, so that’s the part where I’m not there. We don’t connect right there, but if he ever needs a baby sitter, I’m right here.”

How much would Nacua charge for babysitting?

“I should charge a couple more passes,” he said with a laugh.