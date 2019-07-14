Preston Summerhays wins second straight Utah State Am title

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Like uncle, like nephew.

16-year-old Preston Summerhays became the youngest repeat winner of the Utah State Am, easily beating Utah State golfer Chase Lansford in a 36-hole championship match at Soldier Hollow Golf Course, 7 & 6.

Summerhays becomes the first back-to-back winner of the prestigious tournament since his uncle Danny Summerhays won the State Am in 2000 and 2001.

“I’m super excited,” Summerhays said. “This has been a goal of mine for this year, to win this tournament. So I’m just happy to achieve this goal.”

With the match all square through the first nine holes, Summerhays took control by making seven birdies in the next holds to take a 5-hole lead after 18 on Lansford, who will be a senior this coming season at Utah State.

Last year, Summerhays became the youngest champion in the 121-year history of the Utah State Am, and now he is the youngest repeat winner.

Summerhays’ father Boyd, a coach for Tony Finau and Danny Summerhays, was Preston’s caddy this week, and he got emotional talking about his son’s achievement.

“It’s super special,” Boyd said, holding back tears. “We spend so much time on the course and practice all the time. It’s rare that you get to caddy for your kids in big moments. We spent a lot of time on the golf course, training, playing, laughing and grinding. To see him do it when he needed it the most and wanted it the most is something I’ll never forget.”