Premier Lacrosse League returns to action next month in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The best lacrosse players in the world will descend on Utah next month as the Premier Lacrosse League holds a three-week, 20-game tournament without fans at the Real Salt Lake Training Academy in Herriman from July 25th through August 9th.

The PLL was already scheduled to come to Utah this season, but when Covid-19 hit, league officials decided to make Utah its probably only stop of the year.

“We had scoped the area, the city, the booming lacrosse participation at the youth level,” said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. “There’s a college team at the University of Utah as well, so there is a real burgeoning lacrosse community there. So this was something we were excited about.”

All seven teams in the PLL will be housed at the RSL training facility in Herriman where there will be four stages of testing to keep the players as safe as possible.

“We have a threshold of “X” number of cases happen, then we’ll most likely have to press pause on the events,” Rabil said.

The PLL is a tour-based league, meaning the teams do not have home cities, but rather play tournaments in various cities across the country. With the way lacrosse is growing in Utah, this may become a regular stop in the coming years.

“One of the reasons why the Premiere Lacrosse League uses a tour based model, is we need to take some risks and go the the non-traditional hotbeds where there is an emerging fan base,” Rabil said. “We can go to them and bring the best players in the world there. The great weather that Utah presents, we love the scenic backdrop, and then you layer on an incredible fan base, I think it’s something where I can see us coming back.”

The first week of action will see the seven teams compete in a 14-game group play format to determine seeding for the following week’s single-elimination tournament. The second week will host the beginning of elimination rounds and a championship game to crown the 2020 PLL Champion.

This is most likely will be the only tournament of the year for the PLL, but Rabil says there is a possibility for the season to continue.

“If things open up, which obviously we all hope they do and we continue to make progress as a country and a world to fight the virus,” Rabil said. “If we get back to the new normal, there’s always an outside chance that we take a look at doing something in the Fall. But right now, we’re focused on this and are really excited about it.”