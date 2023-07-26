SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the second time in less than a year, a major Ultimate Fighting Championship card is coming to Salt Lake City.

UFC 291 will take place Saturday at the Delta Center, after UFC 278 was a rousing success in August of 2022.

Justin Gaethje, who is part of the main event Saturday, was at UFC 278 and was impressed by the crowd.

“These people love fighting,” Gaethje said. “The show last year was fantastic. They showed out. But I’m going to give them a better show than they got last time. I love fighting for the people. I’m a performer, and I love to show off.”

Gaethje, the #3 ranked lightweight fighter will battle Dustin Poirier, the #2 ranked fighter on Saturday. This will be a rematch of their fight in 2018, a slugfest won by Poirier, who at the time didn’t want a rematch.

“I told him, dude, I don’t want to do that again,” Poirier said. “And here we are, about to throw hands again. There’s butterflies, anxiety that hit me right away, and I knew we had to do this. It was five years ago that I beat him. Since then, he’s done great things and I’ve done great things.”

“This guy is dangerous,” Gaethje said about Poirier. “We both create a lot of damage, and 25 minutes is a long time to create that damage.”

Since that fight, both fighters, who are both 34, have gone 6-2. The winner will most likely get a shot at the lightweight championship against the winner of the Islam Makhachev-Charles Olveira fight next year.

“It’s a collision course,” said Poirier. “Looking back at the stats, I think we even have the same number of letters in our names. It’s crazy. It’s the battle of the “ustins.”

It is Justin against Dustin, and they both have similar fighting styles.

“This is a 50-50 fight in my mind,” Gaethje said. “With the chance at retribution, it’s been driving me everyday.”

Both Poirier and Gaethje have trained at altitude, so they’re hoping that doesn’t affect them.

“I think it’s going to help with the confidence a little bit,” Gaethje said. “But at the end of the day, tired is tired. It’s going to suck. But we’ve both been preparing mentally to push through that.”

“I arrived Friday, and my Airbnb is at 5,100 feet,” Poirier said. “So I’m at about one thousand feet above where we’re going to fight. I hope that’s enough, but I don’t get tired.”

There will be a total of nine UFC fights beginning at 6:00 Saturday at the Delta Center.