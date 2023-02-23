Utah Utes vs. California Golden Bears at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Bryan Byerly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Alissa Pili returned from a sprained ankle to score 26 points in leading #8 Utah to a 101-76 victory over California Thursday at the Huntsman Center.

That sets up a showdown against #3 Stanford for the Pac-12 title Saturday at noon.

Utah (24-3, 14-3 Pac-12) got 21 points from Jenna Johnson, while Dasia Young, Kennady McQueen and Izzy Palmer scored nine points apiece. Palmer and McQueen also each added five assists.

Pili played just 23 minutes, but made 9 of 14 shots after missing one game with an ankle injury. Johnson sank 10-of-14 shots from the field to finish with a season-high 21 points.

After racing out to a 22-13 first quarter lead, Cal stormed back to score 30 points in the second quarter and only trailed by six at the half, 49-33.

But the Utah defense tightened up after that, surrendering just 33 second half points, pulling away for the 25-point victory.

The Utes never trailed in the game, and out-rebounded the Bears, 39-24.

This marks the fourth time this season Utah has eclipsed the 100-point mark, the second time in Pac-12 play. Utah improves to 14-0 at home this season.

Jayda Curry paced the Bears (13-15, 4-13) with 28 points and Kemery Martin, a transfer from Utah, contributed 15.

Utah lost to Stanford 74-62 in Palo Alto last month. The Cardinal are coming off a 73-62 double-overtime win over #21 Colorado. If Utah beats Stanford, both teams would finish with 15-3 marks in the Pac-12.