IVINS, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The PGA Tour is coming back to Utah.

Black Desert Resort will be the site of the first PGA Tour even in the state since 1963 with the inaugural Black Desert Championship in the Fall of 2024.

While the exaact dates have yet to be announced, the deal will be for four years.

“We are thrilled to partner with Black Desert Resort in bringing PGA Tour golf to the state of Utah,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis stated in a news release Friday morning. “In introducing the PGA Tour to a new market, we look forward to collaborating with the Black Desert Resort team in their vision for professional golf in the Greater Zion community. Competitively, our members will enjoy the challenges and incredible views that define the Black Desert Golf Course.”

The Black Desert Resort is located in Ivins, Utah, about nine miles west of downtown St. George and about 40 miles from Zion National Park. The 650-acre resort is part of a $2 billion development currently under construction.

The last Tour event to be played in Utah was the 1963 Utah Open Invitational. The first was the 1930 Salt Lake Open. A Western Open was also played in Salt Lake City, in 1947.

The Korn Ferry Tour, however, has contested an event in Utah each season since 1990. This year’s edition is set for Aug. 3-6 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

The LPGA Tour will also be hosting an event at the Black Desert Resort in 2025. Both tournaments are expected to be played on the resort’s new course, which opened in May and was designed by the late Tom Weiskopf in collaboration with architect Phil Smith.