UTAH (ABC4) – Golf fans, mark your calendars as the PGA Tour makes its one and only stop in Utah this August.

Tickets for Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship will be taking over the links at Farmington’s Oakridge Country Club from August 4-7.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting Thursday, June 30. Fans can choose from a variety of ticket options including daily grounds, weekly grounds or daily VIP. All tickets can be purchased in advance online or on-site during tournament week.

Davis County residents and their families can attend the tour event for free with a valid ID, no purchase is necessary.

For fans who can’t make it to Utah this summer, the championship event will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

“The 30th edition of Utah Championship was exceptional as we got to reflect on the history of the tournament and witness Joshua Creel’s redemption story,” said Jeff Robbins, President & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “With hometown heroes, like Tony Finau, playing daily on an international stage, we are starting to see more and more recognition for the world-class golf that exists in our state.”