Pac-12 postpones all fall sports amid coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 10: This is the Pac12 logo in Rice Eccles Stadium before the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars college football game on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Utes and Pac-12 will not play football this fall. The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Conference officials said the decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice. The conference also announced that when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021.

“We’ve known for some time that this was a possibility, however, it is still disappointing news for our program our fans and especially for our student-athletes. We respect the guidance of the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee and the decision made today by the Pac-12 CEO Group, and we will continue to put our focus on our player’s academics and their development. Our number one priority is always the well-being of our players, and their health and safety come first,” Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference “strongly” encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”