LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – In what could be devastating news to the Pac-12 Conference and change the entire landscape of college athletics, both USC and UCLA are planning a move to the Big Ten Conference, as early as 2024.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News was first to report the story.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that, “USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten is a formality, with a press conference expected in next 24 hours. Perhaps as soon as tonight. This is essentially done.”

“USC and UCLA have to make the decisions to position them best for the long term,” a source familiar with the move told ESPN. “The future is so uncertain we need to be operating from a position of strength.”

If USC and UCLA leave, that would leave a gaping hole for the Pac-12 in the Los Angeles market, the second biggest market in the country.

There are reports that say USC and UCLA could make as much as $100 million annually from media rights with the newly revamped Big Ten.

It is not known whether the schools would be joining the Big Ten in all sports, only in football, or just in football and men’s basketball.

In August of 2021, the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC formed an alliance to “protect the collegiate model,” in a promise not to poach each other’s schools. But that alliance has apparently blown up.

Where this leaves Utah, which has won the Pac-12 South three of the past four seasons in football and advanced to its first Rose Bowl last season, is yet to be known.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has yet to comment on the news. The Pac-12 was set to negotiate new media rights later this year.

The Pac-12 could add other schools from the Mountain West Conference, or dissolve and have the remaining teams go its separate ways.

There is speculation the Big Ten could try to add Oregon and Washington as well.

UCLA and USC coming east would be the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members. Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011. If it adds USC and UCLA, the Big Ten would then have 16 schools in the conference.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah is 4-7 against USC in football, including its first ever win at the Coliseum this past season, 42-26. The Utes are 7-3 against UCLA in football, having won four straight against the Bruins.