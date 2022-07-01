SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – With the devastating losses of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024, the Pac-12 is looking towards expansion.

The Conference released this statement Friday afternoon:

The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options. The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes. Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12, which will be down to ten teams when the Trojans and Bruins leave, is hoping not to lose any more schools to other conferences. Oregon, Washington, Utah and Colorado could be courted by the Big Ten or the Big 12 Conference in the near future.

If the Pac-12 is able to keep its current ten teams, the conference could look towards current Big 12 members like Kansas, Baylor, Houston, TCU or Oklahoma State. Or the conference could extend invites to Mountain West Conference schools like Boise State or San Diego State.

The Pac-12 is about to begin its new media rights negotiations, which expire in 2023.