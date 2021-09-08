Pac-12 Commissioner impressed with Utah’s athletic facilities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – New Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff made his first visit to the University of Utah this week, and came away extremely impressed with the Utes athletic facilities.

“The basketball practice facility particularly is very impressive,” said Kliavkoff, who took over for Larry Scott this. “This football building that we’re sitting in today is very impressive. I think I’ve seen most of the facilities and across the board I’ve been impressed.”

With the new alliance formed between the Pac-12, the Big Ten and ACC, Pac-12 teams should in the near future be able to schedule one game a year against one of the other two conferences.

“The north star for football scheduling for the alliance, and it will take us a while to get there, is having eight conference games in each of the conferences and having one game a year against each of the other two conferences,” Kliavkoff explained. “So, Pac-12 schools would play eight Pac-12 Conference games, one game against the Big Ten and one game against the ACC. One of those would be home, one of those would be away, and would switch every year.”

Kliavkoff is pleased with the content the Pac-12 Network provides, but knows the distribution deals need to be re-worked. It make take a few years, but he hopes to eventually get the Pac-12 Network on a platform like Direct TV, which has been a major complaint for sports fans for years.

“Where the network lacks is in distribution,” Kliavkoff said. “That’s a real problem for us, and I want to set our fans expectations. I’ve read the contracts, and if there’s a way to fix that in the next three years, I’d fix it. I don’t see an immediate fix to the distribution problem in the next three years.”

During his two-day visit, Kliavkoff also met with Utah student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

“I think the common thing is great pride in being a part of the Pac-12,” he said. “That’s what I hear from everybody I talk to. The other thing is just what a tumultuous summer we’ve been through. There are a lot of unsettled issues we’re working through together. But what we’ve done so far has been well-received.

Kliavkoff recently announced the Pac-12 would not be expanding anytime in the near future.