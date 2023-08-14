HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake will be without its top assist man the rest of the season.

Midfielder Pablo Ruiz suffered a torn meniscus in last week’s 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Leagues Cup, and will undergo season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be 4-6 months.

Ruiz suffered the injury on a non-contact play in the 9th minute of RSL’s defeat.

“This procedure repairs a severely-damaged meniscus in Pablo’s right knee,” states RSL Senior Director of Athlete Health and Performance Theron Enns. “The exact timeline for his return to the field will be determined later as his rehabilitation progresses, but typically this type of repair requires around four to six months to allow the necessary healing and return to full participation. Pablo has already begun his rehabilitation with our medical staff and we will update his progress as we enter the latter months of the season.”

Ruiz, in his sixth season with the team, leads RSL with seven assists across all competitions. Ruiz has also scored four goals, including a spectacular 70-yard blast June 7th against DC United, that could end up being named the MLS Goal of the Year.

Ruiz also had a 3-assist game July 8 against Orlando City, just the second time that feat has been accomplished in franchise history.

The 24-year-old Argentine is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2024 season.

Real Salt Lake resumes MLS regular season action Sunday at the L.A. Galaxy.