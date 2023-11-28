SAINT LOUIS (ABC4 Sports) – Great Osobar is tearing it up in his first season at Utah State.

The transfer from Montana State scored 24 points Tuesday night against Saint Louis, to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks, as the Aggies improved to 6-1 on the season with an 81-76 victory over the Billikins.

Isaac Johnson shot 7 for 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add a career-high 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Mason Falslev had 11 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Utah State led 60-40 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, but Saint Louis outscored USU 36-17 to cut the deficit to three. But the Aggies hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

The Aggies made 35 of 61 shots from the field (57.4%), and out-rebounded the Billikens, 35-25.

Gibson Jimerson led the way for the Billikens (5-3) with 28 points, five assists and two steals. Saint Louis also got 18 points and four assists from Michael Meadows. In addition, Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 14 points.

Utah State next hosts UC Irvin on Saturday, December 2.