Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

FILE – In this March 31, 2021 file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sponsors of Osaka are sticking by the her after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health issues relating to the press conferences required for players. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said Monday, May 31, she was withdrawing from the French Open for mental health issues. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

In late May, Osaka wrote on Twitter that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the French Open.