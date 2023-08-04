SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The fatal blow to the Pac-12 may have just been dealt.

According to multiple reports, Oregon and Washington have informed the Pac-12 that they are accepting invites to join the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024.

Sources tell ESPN a vote by the conference — which is expected to be unanimous — would take place later Friday to formalize the two schools’ admission, barring any last-minute snags.

With the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, and Colorado and most likely Arizona to the Big 12, the Pac-12 Conference is now in shambles.

What does this mean for the University of Utah, which joined the Pac-12 in 2011? The Utes are expected to be invited to the Big 12 Conference along with Arizona State in the coming days or weeks.

If Utah does end up in the Big 12, it would rekindle its rivalry with BYU, which is joined the Big 12 this season after 12 years as an independent in football.

Pac-12 officials tried to nail down a Grant of Rights deal Friday morning, but where unable to do so. A new media rights deal was also never reached.

If that happens, the Pac-12 will be down to four schools — Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State. It is unclear of those teams will try to rebrand the Pac-12 with Mountain West Conference teams, or try to join other conferences.

While contracts are not yet signed, deals have been agreed to in principle between Oregon, Washington and the Big Ten. Big Ten presidents met Friday morning to discuss expansion and settled concerns about increased travel and the logistics of an 18-team conference.

This story will be updated.