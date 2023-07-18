SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After the Philadelphia 76ers matched the Utah Jazz’ offer to Paul Reed, the team turned to Turkish center Omer Yurtseven to provide depth behind center Walker Kessler.

After playing for North Carolina State and Georgetown in college, the 6-foot-11, 275-pound center has played two seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, and he is eager to give the Jazz any kind of boost he can.

“I met with Coach Hardy and talked with Danny Ainge as well,” said Yurtseven. “We have some time during the summer, when we’ll stay in contact and we’ll go from there. I’ll be able to understand exactly what they want from me and execute.”

Nicknamed “Turk Nowitzki,” Yurtseven is a career 53 percent shooter, and can even make the occasional three-pointer. He realizes Walker Kessler is the center of the future for the Jazz, but hope to bring experience he gained from being around a team that went to the NBA Finals last year.

“It was the attention to detail that I took away overall,” Yurtseven said. “The competitive side was really helpful. They had a competitive environment, which allowed competitive players to thrive.”

Yurtseven played in 56 games his rookie season with the Heat, starting 12 games. But last year, he suffered an ankle injury and missed all but nine games. Yurtseven says he is fully recovered after undergoing surgery, and he has developed a new appreciation for the game.

“The toughest part was that it was my first big injury,” he said. “With that, I learned a lot. I upped the intensity with everything that I did. It was rough, but it more about putting one foot in front of the other and progressing through it.”