SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The top-seeded Olympus High Titans have been the dominant 5A team all season long, and they showed it Wednesday night in the semifinals.

Jack Wistrcill had 28 points and 11 rebounds, as Olympus cruised past Bonneville, 60-43, to advance to the 5A championship game Saturday.

Titans improved to 25-1 on the season, winning its 21st game in a row.

Wistrcill, a 6-foot-8 forward, made 12 of 18 shots from the field.

Jordan Barnes had 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Titans, who led by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Olympus will play for its first state championship since 2018 against Woods Cross Saturday.

The Wildcats pulled away from Murray in the other 5A semifinal game, 59-47. Mason Bendinger led the way with 19 points, while Zach Delange added 14.

Leading by six at halftime, Woods Cross blew the game opening by dominating the third quarter, 17-4.

Bendinger made 7 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers.

Nic Hogan chipped in with 13 points for the Wildcats. Jaxon Workman scored 30 points for the Spartans, while Chudi Anosike added 21.

Woods Cross will be playing for its first state championship since 1983.

The Wildcats and Titans will play at 4:30 Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo.