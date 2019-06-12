Olympus High star Jeremy DowDell commits to BYU

DowDell was state's leading scorer at 28.3 points per game last season

PROVO (ABC4 Sports) – The leading scorer in the state of Utah is headed to BYU.

Former Olympus High star Jeremy DowDell announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Mark Pope and the Cougars.

DowDell was the state’s leading scorer at 28.3 points per game last season for the Titans, and set a Utah state record with 307 career 3-pointers.

A 6-foot-4 guard, DowDell made 307 three-pointers during his high school career, also a state record.

DowDell will serve a two-year LDS mission to Argentina and join BYU for the 2021-22 season.

Along with Rylan Jones, who is headed to Utah, DowDell lead the Titans to two state championship games, winning the 5A title in 2018.

DowDell reportedly had offers from Washington State and Air Force.