PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It wasn’t a typical Olympus High game, but it was a typical Olympus result.

Dutch DowDell scored 23 of the Titans’ 40 points, as Olympus shut down Woods Cross in the second half to win the 5A boys basketball state championship, 40-31.

The Titans routinely scored in the 70’A and 80’s during its 22-game winning streak, but was able to win a defensive battle against the Wildcats.

DowDell made 9 of 14 shots from the field, including four three-pointers, and was the only Titans player in double figures.

“It just goes through all of our hard work and everything that we’ve worked for all year,” DowDell said. “We thought we were state champions at the beginning of the year and I’m excited we could come out here and do it.”

Jack Wistrcill had seven points and six rebounds. Jordan Barnes was big on both sides of the ball, recording five assists and six steals.

Jaxon Smith led Woods Cross with 11 points.

After trailing 21-16 at halftime, Olympus outscored the Wildcats 24-10 in the second half, 13-4 in the fourth quarter. Woods Cross made just 3 of 15 shots in the second half.

“It was a grinder,” said Olympus head coach Matt Barnes. “For us to hold them to 10 points in the second half was so awesome. I just couldn’t be more proud of our guys. There’s nothing like winning, just to tell you winning is so fun.”

“It was a tough game to come back from but we knew trusted our guys all year,” said Wistrcill. “All year we’ve been waiting for this moment man and when a big moment comes big time players step up and that was Dutch today, he did a great job.”

Olympus wins its first state title since 2018, and finishes the season with a record of 26-1.