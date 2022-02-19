Olympians and Paralympians team up with physically challenged athletes at Winter Sports Festival in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the spirit of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is bringing adaptive sports clinics to the Winter Sports Festival in Park City.

In collaboration with the National Ability Center, individuals with physical challenges will have the opportunity to participate in free “learn to” experiences in sled hockey and figure skating on the weekends of Feb. 19-20 and March 12-13.

Olympians and Paralympians will be on site signing autographs as well.

CAF will be presenting local athletes with grants for adaptive sports equipment, coaching and competition travel to support their journeys through sport.

(Courtesy of Lenard Davis, ABC4)

The Winter Sports Festival clinics are for fans of all ages and abilities to have a chance to experience various winter sports. This event features free lessons from experts in the Olympic, Paralympic and the adaptive winter sport communities.

The event will be held at City Park at 1400 Sullivan Rd., Park City.

Here is the schedule of events for Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20: