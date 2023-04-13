FORT WORTH, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – Maile O’Keefe won two individual national championships, and the Utah gymnastics team won its semifinal meet with its highest postseason score in program history to advance to Saturday’s Final Four.

O’Keefe scored a perfect 10 on the beam to win the event and the all-around national championship, as the Utes put up a score of 198.225 to finish ahead of Oklahoma, which also advanced with a 198.1625, UCLA (197.9125), and Kentucky (197.125).

The all-around title won by O’Keefe is Utah’s first since 1999, and her beam national title is Utah’s first since 2007.

“I think every national championship that I’ve won has been amazing,” said O’Keefe, who won a national title on beam in 2022. “I think this is extra special because I don’t necessarily have everything that all the other all-arounders have. It’s hard to do good in all four events. That’s why it is such a credit to be an NCAA all-around champion.”

The Utes will now try to win its first team national championship since 1995 on Saturday against Oklahoma, Florida and LSU at 2:00 p.m. on ABC4.

Grace McCallum, competing in her first meet since February 11th when she suffered a knee injury, was the the NCAA runner-ups on bars (9.95). Cristal ISa was the runner-up on beam (9.9625). O’Keefe also finished fourth on floor (9.95), Makenna Smith finished fifth on vault (9.90), and Abby Brenner (9.9375) finished seventh on bars.

The Utes started the semifinal on floor and got off to a hot start after a 9.8875 from Brenner and 9.90 from Jaylene Gilstrap. Abby Paulson added in a 9.8375, but her score was later dropped thanks to the remaining three Red Rocks building up from there. Smith posted a 9.875 in her NCAA Championship debut, while Jaedyn Rucker tallied a 9.8875 to keep the momentum going. O’Keefe started her night in the all-around with a massive 9.95 routine to push the Utes to a 49.500 in the opening rotation.

Sitting in second place, the Ute vault team started with a 9.8625 from O’Keefe. Brenner posted a 9.85 and the Utes built from there as Jillian Hoffman added a 9.875, and Smith added a 9.90. Rucker followed with a 9.875 of her own, while Gilstrap recorded a 9.8375 to close out the event. Despite the solid effort, not enough landings were found as Utah’s 49.3625 caused the team to fall back to third place with a 98.8625 behind Oklahoma (99.0375) and UCLA (99.225).

Utah turned on its high gears and responded with a season high on bars. Amelie Morgan led off the lineup with a 9.8125, but the score would be dropped after all five counting scores hit a 9.9125 or better. Brenner started the momentum with a 9.9375, Sage Thompson followed with a 9.9125, and O’Keefe collected a 9.95 in the fourth spot. Isa started her evening with a 9.925 for the team, while the return of McCallum to the lineup was warmly welcomed after she scored a 9.95 in her first competition back since Feb. 11.

The season high 49.675 on bars for Utah pushed the team back into second place with a 0.1375 lead over UCLA, which sat in third place. In the final rotation on beam, Morgan earned a 9.8875 in the leadoff spot and Paulson followed with a 9.85. Kara Eaker worked her way to a 9.9125 to get the lineup moving, while Isa exploded for a 9.9625. O’Keefe perfected yet another beam routine this season to clinch the beam and all-around national titles, while McCallum ended the competition with a 9.925.

Utah scored a 49.6875 on beam to wrap up the night and propel itself into first place with its highest score ever at the NCAA Championships.