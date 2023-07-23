BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) — The fourth stop of the 2023 Big Mountain Enduro (BME) wrapped up at Brian Head Resort on Sunday, July 23. Ogden resident Mitch Ropelato took 3rd place on the men’s professional podium.

This is the third year Brian Head has hosted a leg of the race. There were over 400 riders in both amateur and professional levels competing in a mix of backcountry, and lift-accessed stages.

The Big Mountain Enduro series is presented by Specialized and is one of the premier enduro races in North America. Stops for the BME included Mt. Nebo, Arkansas, Sunrise Park Resort, Arizona, Durango/Purgatory, Colorado, and Brian Head, Utah, and will end on August 6 in Big Sky, Montana.

Ropelato is an Ogden native and holds numerous titles in the bike racing world. So far in this Enduro he has placed 9th in Arkansas, 2nd in Arizona, and 4th in Colorado.