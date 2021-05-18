Oakland A’s to visit potential ballpark sites next week

Oakland Athletics’ Seth Brown, left, congratulates Mark Canha on his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

OAKLAND, Cali. (ABC4) – A professional baseball team may get a lot closer to Utahns.

Earlier this month, news broke that the Oakland Athletics may be looking to relocate elsewhere if they don’t receive support for a new stadium in the Bay Area.

The team, known as the A’s, has played in Oakland since 1968, but its current ballpark, RingCentral Coliseum, has fallen into a state of disrepair and is considered to be outdated and poorly outfitted for the future of the franchise.

The organization has pitched a new stadium proposal to the city, but it has been in a state of limbo for years. If it is not approved, Major League Baseball has given the team its blessing to seek a new home.

Utahns quickly took to social media with hopes that the A’s could seek greener pastures in the Beehive State, the hashtag #MLBtoSLC, which has been a discussion before.

But, it appears Utah isn’t any closer to being the home of another major league sports team.

ABC4 affiliate KRON has confirmed with the Oakland A’s they will visit potential sites for a new stadium next week in the Las Vegas area.

While it isn’t Salt Lake City, if the team became the Las Vegas A’s, it’d be the closest MLB team to Utah, with the Colorado Rockies a nearly eight hour drive away and the Arizona Diamondbacks an six and a half hour drive from St. George.

