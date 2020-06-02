NWSL Challenge Cup schedule released

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced the draw for the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup Monday afternoon.
The Utah Royals will face the Washington Spirit on June 30th at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, followed by the Chicago Red Stars on July 4th, the OL Reign on July 8th, and the North Carolina Courage on July 12th.
Each of the nine teams will play four preliminary round games.
The top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinal Round. The semifinal round and final will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium.
“We’re tremendously excited about the NWSL Challenge Cup schedule,” URFC Head Coach Craig Harrington said. “Now we know who we’re playing – three top teams – so now it’s about preparation and making sure that we’re ready to go on June 30th.”
Spectators will not be allowed to watch the games in person, but every game will be either streamed or televised.
The full 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is as follows:
(All Preliminary Round matches at Zions Bank Stadium, times TBA)
June 27
Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns
June 30
Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC
OL Reign vs. Sky Blue FC
July 1
Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash
July 4
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals FC
Washington Spirit vs. OL Reign
July 5
North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride
Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue FC
July 8
Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns
Utah Royals FC vs. OL Reign
July 9
Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC
Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash
July 12
Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign
July 13
Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash