No Mitchell, no problem as Jazz win in Memphis, 111-107

MEMPHIS, Tenn (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz capped a harrowing 24 hours with another victory Tuesday night in Memphis.

Mike Conley scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Jazz to a 111-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Donovan Mitchell was not with the Jazz for personal reasons. Mitchell was on the team’s original charter flight out of Salt Lake City before it was forced to return to the airport after striking a flock of birds on Tuesday.

The Jazz, who were shaken by the terrifying experience, led through most of three quarters but couldn’t stretch it beyond 10. Memphis stayed close enough to take a lead into the fourth quarter behind Ja Morant’s 13 points in the 3rd quarter.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench and scored 24 points for Utah, Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points, knocking down 5 three pointers for the Jazz. Morant finished with 36 points for Memphis.

The teams were still tied at the midway point of the fourth, but the Jazz stayed in front, with Conley hitting big buckets down the stretch. The Grizzlies got close, including 109-107 on Morant’s two free throws with 7.3 seconds left, the Grizzlies couldn’t overtake Utah.

“I think our team showed a lot of grit,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “Mike Conley was terrific. Controlling the game, finding people. In the end, we got a couple of stops when we needed to.”

Two free throws by Royce O’Neal with 3.9 seconds left provided the final margin. This is the Jazz’s third win over Memphis this week with the first two coming on back to back nights, March 26th, and March 27th.

Utah will be back home at Vivint Arena Friday, April 2nd to take on the Chicago Bulls.