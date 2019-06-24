Nick Rimando earns 8th MLS All-Star selection

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Nick Rimando is an MLS All-Star one final time.

The Real Salt Lake goalkeeper, who is in his 20th and final season, was named to his 8th MLS All-Star team on Wednesday.

The MLS All-Stars will take on Atletico Madrid in Orlando on July 31st.

“I’m honored and, to be honest, very surprised to be selected with the class of this year’s All-Star team,” Rimando said. “To be selected amongst the quality of goalkeepers that showcased their craft through the first part of the season is very humbling. Some say I deserve the recognition, I say thank you. I will represent my club, teammates, family, friends and fans to the best of my ability and will cherish every little bit of my last All-Star game.”

Rimando is one of three goalkeepers named to the All-Star team along with Andre Blake of Philadelphia and Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan.

Rimando earned All-Star selections in seven consecutive seasons from 2010-2016. Now in his final season after announcing at the beginning of the season that he would retire after his 20th season in MLS and 13th with Real Salt Lake, he was selected as one of Garber’s two picks for the All-Star team. Rimando, 40, is Major League Soccer’s all-time leader in wins (213), shutouts (146), games played (497) and saves (1662). In addition, he won MLS Cup in 2004 with D.C. United and 2009 with Real Salt Lake, earning MLS Cup MVP honors for Utah’s first professional sports championship.

“For someone who owns virtually every statistical goalkeeping record in MLS History, it’s only logical that Nick is a part of the 2019 MLS All Star Game,” RSL head coach Mike Petke said. “From 2000-2019 his body of work speaks for itself.”

Rimando and Real Salt Lake return to MLS action Saturday at home against Sporting Kansas City.