(ABC4) – NFL owners approved a change to overtime rules on Tuesday.

The rule change, stemming from popular demand, will ensure that both teams will receive a possession in overtime.

The vote was reportedly in favor of the change 29-3.

The rule change will only apply to the postseason, as statistically, the team who won the overtime coin toss had a significant advantage over the opposing team.

The discussion about the rule resurfaced when an AFC Divisional Round game between Buffalo and Kansas City allowed for a Kansas City win after a hard-fought game, as Buffalo had to play defense first in overtime.

Had the rule change been in effect already, the Bills would have received a possession following the Chiefs’ touchdown.

Some are worried that coaches will be considering automatically going for a two-point conversion after a touchdown, as a team can’t rely on an extra point to keep the game going if the opposition scores a touchdown and goes for two in response.

A press release from the NFL states, “It might not be long before the adjustment in rules applies to every game.”

Something else to note from Tuesday, the league made permanent a “health-and-safety change to free kick formations,” and also “allowed clubs to block other teams from hiring away secondary football executives (assistant general managers)” prior to the completion of the NFL draft.

The league is expected to keep pushing the current rules of the game beyond the modern era.